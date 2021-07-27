Senate’s semiconductor aid may be opening bid in global race

This is the third part of a series on the growing competition between China and the United States over technology and research. After initially looking at the stakes in the competition and following up with a story on the specific bills in Congress to address science and technology spending, we turn today to the semiconductor industry.

In 1965, Gordon Moore, who would go on to found Intel Corp., foresaw that by 1975 the electronics industry would be cramming 65,000 components onto a single silicon chip about a quarter of a square inch in size.

Moore’s law, which predicted that the number of transistors on a chip would double every two years, already has led to advanced chips packed with a trillion transistors, resembling a towering skyscraper if seen under a high-resolution electron microscope.

The race to design even thinner chips is now being joined by governments as they compete to provide subsidies to attract and keep manufacturers of the semiconductors vital to making cars, cellphones, computers, TVs, military hardware, spacecraft and many other products.

U.S. lawmakers, trying to reverse the 30-year decline in the country’s share of global semiconductor manufacturing, are considering legislation to boost domestic chip production. The effort comes as Asian countries seek to boost or retain their position.