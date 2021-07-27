Lawmakers’ crypto focus strengthens voice of SEC’s Peirce

Pressure from lawmakers to clear up open questions on financial technology could help Securities and Exchange Commission member Hester Peirce secure exemptions for fintech companies looking to experiment without running afoul of regulations.

Peirce, a Republican, is in the minority at the financial regulator. Dubbed “crypto mom” by the industry, she is known for her support of digital assets and is pushing the agency to give them better regulatory guideposts. Her advocacy on the issue comes as cryptocurrency regulation is also garnering attention from Congress.

“There is an opportunity for bipartisan-type cooperation at the SEC on crypto issues,” Jennifer Schulp, director of financial regulation studies at the right-leaning think tank Cato Institute, said in an interview. “We’re seeing it even in Congress right now with some bipartisan bills on crypto.”

Schulp said there’s widespread acknowledgment that regulatory clarity is needed, but there isn’t agreement on what a fintech end product should look like.

Some say the agency hasn’t been clear which digital assets qualify as securities and, therefore, are obliged to follow federal securities laws, creating confusion among innovators.