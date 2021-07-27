Carveouts from overseas profits tax sought for US territories

Sen. Bob Menendez is urging fellow Democrats to cushion the blow for Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories if they raise taxes on multinational corporations’ foreign profits.

Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, and others want to lighten the taxes owed on income that U.S.-controlled corporations generate in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands, which are currently treated like foreign countries under the tax code. He reintroduced legislation Tuesday with Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., that the duo offered in the last Congress to give tax breaks to qualifying firms.

The Biden administration has proposed effectively doubling a minimum tax that multinationals pay on lightly taxed foreign income from mobile assets like patents — prevalent in the pharmaceutical industry that has a large presence in Puerto Rico, for instance — which advocates worry could undercut efforts to spur investment in the territories.

Menendez said that if Democrats raise the tax rate on “global intangible low-taxed income,” known as GILTI, or include other new taxes on multinationals’ profits in a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, he wants the bill to include some relief for companies operating in the territories. Menendez, a member of the tax-writing Finance Committee, has not committed to back the deal, and Democrats will need every vote they have in the Senate to approve it.

“The three-and-a-half million citizens who live in Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens, and they deserve to be treated in every respect as every other U.S. citizen,” Menendez said. “So if GILTI has a disproportionate effect on the economy on the island of Puerto Rico, then ultimately that’s simply not fair, so we have to think about how that gets managed in the context of the greater goal.”