Biden’s nuclear arms budget ‘minimally sufficient,’ officials say

Corrected 5:38 p.m. | President Joe Biden’s request for Energy Department nuclear weapons spending in fiscal 2022 is adequate to address current requirements, but future spending must grow at a stronger clip, top military and civilian officials who oversee U.S. atomic programs told Congress this week.

The president’s $15.5 billion request for weapons program at the Energy Department's National Nuclear Security Administration, or NNSA, “meets requirements” and is a “minimally sufficient” amount of funding, said the Nuclear Weapons Council in a July 23 letter to lawmakers. The council is an expert advisory body established by Congress and the letter is an annual certification that is now required by law.

The NWC, as it is called, is chaired by the Pentagon’s acquisition undersecretary and also includes the department’s undersecretaries for research and engineering and for policy, as well as the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command and the NNSA director.

The NNSA develops and builds atomic warheads and bombs, while the Pentagon is responsible for acquiring the aircraft, missiles and submarines that would deliver them.

The July 23 letter was signed by Stacy Cummings, who is performing the duties of Pentagon acquisition chief.