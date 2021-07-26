Spending package headed for House debate

It will be a busy week on both sides of the Capitol as the House considers a package of appropriations bills and the Senate tries to nail down a deal on infrastructure legislation, with a potentially fraught first hearing of the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The House convenes at 2 p.m. Monday for consideration of 19 bills under suspension of the rules, including a measure related to “Havana Syndrome.”

The Senate convenes at 3 p.m. Monday to resume consideration of Todd Sunhwae Kim's nomination to be an assistant attorney general. At 5:30 p.m. the Senate is expected to vote on a motion to invoke cloture on the nomination.

At the White House, meanwhile, President Joe Biden gives a speech on the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and then later will meets with the prime minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Get on the bus

Out of a slew of submissions, the House Rules Committee is deciding which amendments to a seven-bill spending package will make it to the floor this week.