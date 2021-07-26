Senate bill leaves military sexual assault debate unsettled

The Senate Armed Services Committee approved a defense authorization bill last week with seemingly contradictory instructions to the Pentagon on how to overhaul the military justice system in order to combat sexual assault and other crimes in the ranks.

The bill, which was marked up mostly behind closed doors and has yet to be published, would replace the current system overseen by military commanders with two different prosecutors’ organizations in the military services making prosecution decisions on many of the same crimes and operating on two different timelines, according to aides, committee statements and portions of the draft measure obtained by CQ Roll Call.

Proposals to change how courts-martial get started have fallen mainly into two camps in Washington. One group, led in the Senate by New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand and backed by a supermajority in the chamber, wants to change how the military makes prosecution decisions on most felonies, a sweeping overhaul that would take such decisions out of commanders’ hands and instead empower new prosecutors' offices to make such calls.

The other group — led in the Senate by Rhode Island Democrat Jack Reed, the committee’s chairman, and backed by the Pentagon — wants to task the new prosecutors' offices with handling sexual crimes and related offenses but leave the rest with the commanders.

The committee’s new fiscal 2022 NDAA effectively says “yes” to both camps.