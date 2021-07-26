Photo of the day: Cuban crisis

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Demonstrators rallied in Lafayette Square Park near the White House on Monday to speak out against the Cuban government arresting protesters. Several members of Congress attended the Washington event, including Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott, pictured above.

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets in recent weeks in an outpouring of outrage over the failed policies of the Cuban regime. For more on the situation in Cuba, and the U.S. response, read this report from CQ Roll Call's Rachel Oswald.