Infrastructure talks at risk of breakdown as deadline nears

The bipartisan infrastructure talks appeared on the cusp of a breakdown Monday, with Republicans and Democrats in conflict over what the other side had promised and former President Donald Trump urging Republicans not to make a deal.

The White House and Senate Democrats negotiating the deal, which includes $579 billion in new spending, sent Republicans a global offer Sunday night aimed at finishing unresolved items such as highways and bridges, water funding, broadband, Davis-Bacon Act standards, transit, unspent COVID-19 dollars and an infrastructure bank, according to a Democrat source close to the talks

The source said the global offer accepted a Republican offer on highways under the condition that Republicans acceded to Democratic demands on transit.

But Republican negotiators said the offer reopened many issues they believed had been resolved, according to a GOP source to the talks.

The Democratic source also said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, one of the negotiators, “reneged” on an agreement to fully fund the Senate water bill and dedicate an additional $15 billion to address lead pipe water contamination issues. “Romney reneged on (the) deal and proposed something completely unworkable,” the source said.