First Jan. 6 select committee hearing gives cops spotlight

At the first public meeting of the House Jan. 6 select committee, members on Tuesday will look to show the pain and suffering law enforcement officers endured while they fought to protect the Capitol from violent insurrectionists.

“What we really want to try to communicate during the hearing is what it was like to be on the front lines for these brave police officers,” panelist Adam B. Schiff, a California Democrat, told reporters on a conference call Monday. “How vastly outnumbered they were. How well-militarized members of the crowd were in terms of the weapons they brought, the gear that they wore and just what a harrowing, terrible experience it was for these officers.”

The hearing will feature opening remarks from Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., followed by a statement by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two GOP members on the select committee, and one round of questions. It is not expected to be a marathon hearing.

The panel will hear from two members of the Capitol Police department — Officer Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell — along with two members of the Metropolitan Police Department: Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges.

Five people died in connection with Jan. 6, and more than 140 Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers were injured from that day.