To honor John Lewis’ legacy, we must protect the freedom to vote

Before the legendary John Lewis was a congressman, he was an organizer who fought for the sacred right to vote and endured unimaginable brutality at the hands of those who believed that the blessings of liberty were reserved only for some.

His story is a reminder that all of us have the potential, if not the outright responsibility, to get into “Good Trouble” — to fight for what is right and make freedom ring for all, even if there is a cost. Decades later, that sacred right to vote is still under siege. As we sit in Arizona and Georgia, we see that the powerful are once again trying to silence the voices of voters for their own political gain — in our states and across the nation.

As chairs of the Democratic parties of Arizona and Georgia, we are on the front lines of the latest battle for voting rights. We have watched in disgust as Republican state legislatures attempt to undermine our democracy by passing vicious voter suppression legislation — payback for Democratic victories in the last election cycle. In Arizona, Republicans passed legislation that would remove hundreds of thousands of voters from the early voting list. In Georgia, Republicans made it a crime to provide food and water to voters waiting in line to vote, limited drop boxes for absentee ballots, and collapsed the timeline for absentee ballot requests. It’s not just our states; 389 voter suppression bills have been introduced in 48 state legislatures this year alone.

And make no mistake — Republicans are implementing these bills to stop people who look like us from exercising our voting power after they saw how that power changed the trajectory of our states and our country. This coordinated GOP attack on voting rights demands a resounding national response. But Republicans are using the filibuster — which has a history of being used to block voting rights legislation — to stop the For the People Act, which is exactly the type of federal action needed to preserve the right to vote in our states and standardize democracy across the country, no matter your ZIP code.

The For the People Act’s provisions to strengthen our democracy enjoy broad support across the political spectrum. It would protect the rights of all Americans to choose who represents them, enact guardrails against corruption in elections and give every voter peace of mind knowing that their ballot will be counted. Such legislation should be welcomed by everyone who cherishes American democracy.