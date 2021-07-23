‘G-fees,’ pension smoothing on the table for infrastructure offsets

Coming up with last-minute offsets for pricey legislation is often compared unfavorably with the game of whack-a-mole. And that's exactly what the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure negotiators are playing as they head into tense weekend talks to try and iron out a $579 billion package that can be ready by early next week.

New items that have emerged as others have fallen away include several health care provisions like a ban on "spread pricing" and drugmaker refunds to Medicare for unused portions of medication in single-dose vials. But negotiators are also looking outside the health care arena by going back to a well they've tapped before — or tried to — on infrastructure bills in past years.

One of those would let employers use more generous interest rate assumptions in calculating how much they need to contribute to tax-deductible pension plans, which would free up cash flow for companies and tax revenue for the Treasury.

That popular move — derided as a "gimmick" by some budget purists — has been included in 2012 and 2014 surface transportation laws, as well as a 2015 budget caps deal and again in the latest pandemic relief package.

Another proposal is less popular: extending higher fees charged to lenders by the giant government-sponsored mortgage enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that expire in October. Some of the top housing and real estate industry trade groups have already come out swinging against that option, arguing it would price out lower-income and first-time homebuyers by making mortgages more expensive.