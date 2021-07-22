House passes bill to authorize 8,000 more visas for Afghan allies

The House on Thursday overwhelmingly passed legislation to authorize an additional 8,000 special immigrant visas for Afghan interpreters, contractors and other vulnerable U.S. allies.

The bill would also expand eligibility to family members of SIV applicants who have been killed, as well as Afghans who worked with certain nongovernmental organizations and could face persecution but would not qualify under the program’s current requirements. It passed with a 407-16 vote.

“Some members of this body, including me, may not be here today without the service and self-sacrifice of Afghans who answered the call to serve shoulder to shoulder with us,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan.

Passage of the bill comes as details emerge on White House plans to evacuate thousands of Afghan citizens from the country. The administration plans to fly around 750 SIV applicants and their family members who have completed security vetting to Fort Lee, Va., while another 4,000 applicants will be moved to a safe third country while their claims are processed.

More than 20,000 Afghans are in line for special immigrant visas. About half have not completed the initial steps of the application process, so they cannot yet be moved, senior State Department officials said on a call with reporters Wednesday.