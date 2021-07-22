Capitol Police arrested Georgia Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson and nine others Thursday as they protested restrictive state election bills being enacted across the country and demanded an end to the legislative filibuster in front of the Hart Senate Office Building.

The protest was organized by groups that included Black Voters Matter and Our Black Party, said Our Black Party national co-chair Wes Bellamy.

“Black women, and a few Black men, demonstrated last week at the Capitol,” Bellamy said. “This week, it was time for Black men to stand up, which is what we did.”

The event, dubbed the “Brothers Day of Action on Capitol Hill,” included a speech by Johnson to a small crowd in front of the Supreme Court, where he called on Congress to pass laws that would overhaul voting and ethics rules.

One of those bills, ​​dubbed HR 1, would make sweeping changes to political money, elections, influence and ethics and was passed by the House in March. The Senate version got a floor vote in June, but no Republicans supported it, causing it to fall well short of the 60-vote filibuster threshold.