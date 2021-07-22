Bipartisan infrastructure talks said to be stuck on transit

A member of the team negotiating the $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure framework said Thursday that a disagreement over transit threatens to derail the entire agreement.

While the group of 22 Republicans and Democrats have ironed out dozens of differences in the framework since they reached a deal with President Joe Biden last month, Sen. Jon Tester said the group, which hopes to finish its negotiations this weekend, is still at an impasse over funding for transit.

The disagreement “could sink the whole thing,” said the Montana Democrat, who has traditionally been one of the more optimistic members of the negotiating team. “But I don’t think it’s gonna.”

Sen. Rob Portman, the lead Republican negotiator, meanwhile, told reporters Thursday that the transit funding "has not yet been resolved," suggesting it could be dropped altogether in order to avoid holding up a deal

"It's important but if we can't resolve it, then we could leave that out. I hope not," he told reporters. "Democrats are not being reasonable in their requests right now."