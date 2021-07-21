Kids need schools open. So does the economy

The nation’s K-12 schools and the education of our children have long been seen as primarily the prerogative of local and state government. Thus, education, as an issue, usually gets minimal attention from the national media and even many on Capitol Hill see it as a secondary federal issue, best addressed outside Washington, D.C.

The COVID-19 school closures, the behavior of teachers’ unions and a clash over school curriculums, though, have all changed that dynamic. For many people, especially parents who are still in the dark about their schools’ plans for a return to normal, education has become a water cooler topic.

Sixteen months of the pandemic, and its unimaginable consequences, have seen the electorate grow alarmed about school closures, not only their academic impact but the behavioral, social and mental effects on children. And while the country’s economic outlook remains unclear, there is growing concern about what the shutdown of much of our education will mean for the nation’s economy.

In our June 7-10 Winning the Issues survey, we found that 73 percent of voters see the school closures as having an impact on the national economy, with 33 percent saying a “great deal” and 40 percent “some” impact. Overall, only 14 percent said the closures will have little or no impact.

By party, Republicans are the most concerned about the economic impact, with 41 percent seeing school closures as having “a great deal of impact,” compared with 29 percent of independents and 28 percent of Democrats. Not surprisingly, 43 percent of parents, the largest group, believe the closures will have “a great deal of impact,” aligning closer to Republicans than independents or Democrats.