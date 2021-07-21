House to take up bill adding more visas for Afghan immigrants

A bill to authorize an additional 8,000 special immigrant visas for Afghan interpreters, contractors and other vulnerable allies is scheduled for House consideration on Thursday.

The measure, sponsored by Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., would open up the extra slots in a visa program designed to provide a safe haven for Afghan allies at risk of persecution or death if they remain in Afghanistan as the U.S. military completes its withdrawal from the country.

The bill’s consideration comes as the Biden administration moves forward with plans to evacuate applicants for special immigrant visas to a safe location while their claims are processed — a step advocates say is sorely needed for a visa program whose wait times stretch for years.

Around 20,000 Afghans and their families are in line for the program, which has a total of 26,500 authorized slots. The State Department said around 750 SIV applicants, and their family members, will soon be evacuated to the U.S. and complete their processing at Fort Lee, Va.

“Once they’re out, whether that be Fort Lee, a U.S. installation overseas or to a third country, all of them still have to be processed for an SIV,” Crow, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, said in an interview.