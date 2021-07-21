GOP blocks Schumer’s cloture motion on infrastructure package

Republican lawmakers united Wednesday to reject a motion to proceed to a $1.2 trillion, eight-year bipartisan infrastructure package, saying they were uncomfortable with voting to begin debate on a bill still being negotiated.

The Senate voted 49-51 on the cloture motion by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., to proceed to the legislative vehicle for the bipartisan infrastructure package. The motion required 60 votes for approval.

All 11 of the Republican negotiators working on the framework for the bipartisan bill voted against cloture, with many urging Schumer to wait until they’d reached a final agreement with Democratic negotiators before trying again.

Schumer changed his vote to “no” in a parliamentary maneuver that allows him to call up the bill again.

Shortly after the vote, the bipartisan infrastructure group released a statement saying there had been "significant progress" on talks and they were close to a deal.