Earmarks snag could threaten Senate appropriations markups

The return of earmarks in the Senate is on shaky ground with just days to go before the panel is expected to begin its markup process.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy declined to say Wednesday if he'd evenly split earmarks in upcoming spending bills with Republicans, an issue that could derail tentative markup plans for early August.

The panel’s top Republican, Richard C. Shelby said last week that without a 50-50 split on earmarks, "the deal will probably collapse and there won't be any earmarks period."

“I assume we're going to get 50 percent, that was the agreement,” Shelby, R-Ala., said.

But Leahy, D-Vt., didn’t go that far Wednesday, saying that “if they've got legitimate earmarks in there I want to support them,” though he didn’t say that would be a down-the-middle split.