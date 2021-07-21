Democrats expect unity on budget as they eye early August vote

Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that he’s confident all 50 Democrats will support the fiscal 2022 budget resolution, the first step in the reconciliation process for enacting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda without GOP votes that he expects the Senate to consider in early August.

“My hope is that by early August we will have a budget proposal to bring to the floor for a vote and do what the American people want and that is create a budget that works for working families and not just the wealthy and the lobbyists and their campaign contributors,” the Vermont independent said.

“As I’ve said many times, I’m confident we’re going to have 50 votes plus the vice president to support reconciliation,” Sanders added.

The Budget chairman said his staff is already working on drafting the resolution, despite not having finalized specific reconciliation instructions for each committee breaking down the $3.5 trillion spending topline top Democrats agreed to last week.

“At the appropriate time we’ll have all the details,” he said.