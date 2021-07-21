Biden pledges to ‘fix that damn bridge’ in Cincinnati town hall

“We’re gonna fix that damn bridge of yours going into Kentucky,” President Joe Biden told a town hall audience in Cincinnati Wednesday night as he was promoting a bipartisan infrastructure plan that he expects to advance in the Senate as soon as Monday.

The president praised the efforts of Democratic and Republican senators to finalize an agreement on the infrastructure deal on which Biden said he shook hands with the lawmakers. And being in Ohio, he singled out Republican Sen. Rob Portman, one of the lead negotiators.

“I talked to him before I got here, and I really mean it, he’s a decent, honorable man, and he and I are working on trying to get this infrastructure bill passed,” Biden said.

Republicans earlier Wednesday blocked on an effort by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., to limit debate on proceeding to the bill that Schumer intends to use to advance the bipartisan deal when text comes together; but another attempt is expected on Monday.

Biden’s visit Wednesday had particular echoes of a September 2011 visit by President Barack Obama, who used the literal backdrop of the beleaguered Brent Spence Bridge, a double-decker structure spanning the Ohio River between Covington, Ky., and Cincinnati that was “functionally obsolete” even a decade ago — but still continues to be used.