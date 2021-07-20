Wyden pitches curbs on tax break for noncorporate businesses

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden is proposing to limit a tax break for “pass-through” business owners by phasing it out for individuals making more than $400,000.

The Oregon Democrat released a bill Tuesday morning that would simplify and curtail a deduction for owners or partners of subchapter S corporations, sole proprietorships, partnerships and other pass-through structures used by businesses as an alternative to traditional C corporations.

Unlike C corporations, pass-throughs aren’t subject to an initial layer of corporate tax on their earnings; instead, their owners are taxed once, at individual income tax rates. Republicans established the 20 percent deduction for “qualified business income” in their 2017 tax overhaul as a way to reduce taxes on pass-through businesses so they wouldn’t be left out of the benefits enjoyed by corporations, such as that law’s reduction of a then-35 percent corporate rate down to 21 percent.

But Democrats charge the benefits of the pass-through deduction have mainly accrued to well-off households and larger firms, rather than the small businesses they were billed as helping. The Joint Committee on Taxation has estimated that taxpayers earning more than $1 million have claimed more than half the deduction’s benefit, for instance.

“What was done in 2017 wasn’t fair, and we’ve got a proposal that we think will help more people, particularly those who especially need the boost,” Wyden said Monday.