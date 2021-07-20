Take Five: Bill Hagerty

A: When I was serving as ambassador to Japan, I spent more than half my time on national security and defense-related issues. We have more U.S. military stationed there than any other place in the world. If you think about where I was — it’s a very tough neighborhood. North Korea, Russia and China are right there at your doorstep.

But I also saw what was happening here in America. I was very concerned about a push toward socialism. Since I arrived here in Congress, I realized we’re being challenged like never before, both on an international basis and on a domestic front. The gravity is even greater than I expected.

Q: What do you miss most about living in Japan?

A: Well, the food would be one thing. We have good sushi in Nashville, I wouldn’t want to slight any of the great restaurants there. But in Tokyo, there are more Michelin-starred restaurants than anywhere else. If you look at the greater metropolitan area, it has roughly 39 million people. So not surprisingly, you have the largest number of restaurants in the world — but you also have the largest number per capita. The average Japanese person doesn’t have a large kitchen.

The culture is so different from our own. I’ve said this for a long time, but it makes you a better American when you have the opportunity to live overseas. You appreciate the uniqueness of America and the hunger for a strong America. There’s a great appetite for American leadership in the world.