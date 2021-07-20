Senate unanimously sends victims fund replenishment bill to Biden’s desk

A dwindling pot of money to help crime victims won a new lease on life Tuesday after a unanimous Senate vote.

On a nearly unheard-of 100-0 tally, the Senate cleared a House-passed measure that would provide a financial rescue for the Crime Victims Fund. The Justice Department program uses fines and penalties imposed in criminal court cases to provide counseling and shelter to victims, and to reimburse their lost wages, health care costs or funeral expenses, among other things.

The legislation, which President Joe Biden is sure to sign, would give the fund a new source of revenue: money from out-of-court settlements, such as deferred prosecution agreements, that have become increasingly common in recent years as the number of criminal cases that go all the way to convictions has declined.

Currently, those out-of-court settlement dollars go into general revenue; only financial penalties associated with criminal convictions go into the Crime Victims Fund.

“It’s helped thousands and thousands of Americans during the most challenging moments of their lives,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in floor remarks Tuesday. “But today this popular and effective program is in danger of going into the red.”