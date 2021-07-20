Senate panel adopts Gillibrand’s military justice proposal

The Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to change how the military decides to prosecute most major crimes.

The panel rendered that decision just before approving by voice vote its portion of the fiscal 2022 defense authorization bill — including authority for a 2.7 percent pay raise for Americans in uniform and Defense Department civilian workers. The panel also adopted a package of 15 uncontroversial amendments, the details of which were not disclosed.

When the full committee markup begins Wednesday behind closed doors, it will be the scene of a robust debate on military justice — not whether to change the system, but how much.

The Personnel panel voted 5-1 to adopt an amendment by its chair, New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, that would create special prosecutors’ offices in the military services to decide which felonies go to courts martial. Such decisions are now made by a handful of generals and admirals in the chain of command. Under Gillibrand's amendment, the generals would retain control only over military-unique crimes, such as desertion.

Gillibrand’s proposal reflects her legislation on the subject, which has garnered 66 co-sponsors.