GameStop case pushes securities market toward faster settlement

The securities industry is working to reduce the time it takes to complete payment on a stock transaction amid a call to lower the risk from events such as the GameStop Corp. trading frenzy in January.

The issue of faster completion for trades has been simmering behind the scenes for years, but it became more prominent after a popular app halted buying of GameStop stock, blaming what’s known as the settlement process.

GameStop experienced heavy trading in January driven by social media, in particular Robinhood Markets Inc.’s mobile app. The stock’s wild swings prompted financial market utilities known as clearinghouses to demand much higher collateral to protect the financial system from that volatility.

Robinhood, faced with having to put up 10 times the normal cash to protect against severe stock price movements over the two-day settlement period, halted purchases of GameStop and several other stocks. Major changes in a stock’s price before settlement add risk, which in turn requires brokers to hold more funds against the risk. That prompted fresh calls for faster settlement under the theory that it will reduce risk.

Two efforts, one from major securities organizations and another from a financial technology firm, are underway to reduce the settlement time from two days to one. For some, that’s not enough.