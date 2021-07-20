This is the second part of a series on the growing competition between China and the United States over technology and research. Last week we looked at the stakes in the competition. This week we look at the specific bills in Congress to address science and technology spending.

Amid a hyperpartisan atmosphere in Washington that threatens to impede progress on any number of issues — a fragile bipartisan infrastructure deal could soon become its latest victim — a common foe has managed to keep Republicans and Democrats on track: China.

This summer, both the Senate and House voted on a bipartisan basis to pass legislation designed to bring the United States up to speed with Beijing in scientific research and development, especially in advanced technological fields such as artificial intelligence.

In philosophy, policy and the federal dollar amount that would be authorized for spending, each chamber’s approach differs from its counterpart’s. As China advances, researchers in the U.S. cannot begin to catch up until lawmakers hammer out those differences and a unified bill is signed into law by President Joe Biden, who has urged Congress forward.

But the path forward remains murky, complicated by a packed legislative calendar. And even if the bills are signed into law, a major hurdle remains.