Democratic leaders aren’t ruling out reimposing mask requirements for the House now that the highly contagious delta variant has been detected in the Capitol complex and infection rates are spiking around the country.

“We’re going to have to decide — given the upswing in every state — whether or not prudence demands that we go back to wearing masks,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told reporters Tuesday.

Hoyer said any decision to go back to universal masking would follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the internal Office of the Attending Physician. His comments came after Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida announced a positive test Monday despite being fully vaccinated.

Buchanan was the first member of Congress to announce a positive test since Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Stephen F. Lynch on Jan. 29. And he’s not the only one in Washington’s power centers who has contracted the coronavirus despite being vaccinated.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday confirmed a breakthrough case of COVID-19 for a White House aide.