We already have child care and early education programs that work. Let’s invest in them

The strength of the relationship between a family and their child care provider is deeply important. It’s one of the many reasons parents today spend months, if not years, researching the best child care options for their needs.

Unfortunately, finding adequate, affordable child care has become increasingly difficult for many working families. Even before the pandemic disrupted our daily routines, parents were struggling under financial and emotional burdens caused by a lack of affordable options. This shouldn’t be the case.

Imagine a bipartisan bill designed to improve child care options for families across the country. This bill would provide financial help to make child care free for low-income working Americans and affordable for more. It would support a diverse mix of child care providers — centers, family child care homes, large, small, rural, urban, faith-based, public and private. And it would allow providers to offer a high-quality, nurturing environment for our nation’s youngest children, from birth to age 5.

Imagine this bill is so popular, it receives 96 votes in the Senate and passes by voice vote in the House. The president, signing the bill into law, says, “Today, Democrats and Republicans stand united to ensure we have affordable, high-quality child care and early education for our young children. That’s good for our kids, our parents and the country.”

Imagine the law is a success. It supports the 675,000 child care providers around the country caring for nearly 12 million children. It becomes so critical that each time the law needs updating, Republicans and Democrats work to reach bipartisan agreement.