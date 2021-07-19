Senate Armed Services set for contentious authorization debate

The Senate Armed Services Committee will begin the process of assembling the massive annual defense policy bill for fiscal 2022 this week, amid roiling debates in a number of areas affecting the military.

These include a potential, major reworking of the military code of justice, proposals to thwart extremism in the ranks and arguments over the number of jets and ships the Pentagon plans to buy.

Subcommittee markups begin Monday evening and go through Tuesday, with the full committee convening on Wednesday to consider the bill.

Since all but two of these meetings will take place behind closed doors — the Readiness and Management Support and the Personnel panels will hold open sessions on Tuesday — most of the decisions won’t be made public until the committee publishes the bill and the accompanying report later this fall.

But Armed Services members are sure to bring up a number of topics.