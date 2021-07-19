McCarthy names five choices for Jan. 6 select committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appointed Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks to lead Republicans on the Jan. 6 select committee, but his position and the four other GOP picks are contingent on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s approval.

If Pelosi signs off on McCarthy’s picks, Banks would serve as ranking member and would be joined on the panel to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack by Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas.

Banks said Pelosi created the panel to “malign conservatives” but added that he will work to provide Americans with the facts surrounding the attack.

“I have accepted Leader McCarthy’s appointment to this committee because we need leaders who will force the Democrats and the media to answer questions so far ignored,” the Indiana Republican said in a statement. “Among them, why was the Capitol unprepared and vulnerable to attack on January 6?”

Banks indicated that the GOP might use the panel as a forum to attack President Joe Biden, who was not sworn in yet on the day of the Jan. 6 attack.