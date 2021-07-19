First Gitmo transfer of Biden administration likely to revive debate

The debate over the future of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility in Cuba will likely be back in the spotlight this week after the Biden administration announced Monday that it had repatriated a detainee from the military facility for the first time since President Joe Biden took office.

Abdul Latif Nasir has been repatriated to Morocco.

The Periodic Review Board, which reviews detainee cases to determine when holding detainees under the law of war is no longer considered necessary for national security reasons, had actually adjudicated the Nasir case back in 2016. But as senior administration officials were explaining Monday, the process wasn’t completed before President Barack Obama left office. Former President Donald Trump shifted U.S. policy and halted transfers.

There were a handful of detainees who had been cleared for transfer who had their cases effectively frozen when Trump took office. Nasir’s return to Morocco is the first clear case of reversal from the Trump administration policy.

“The Administration is dedicated to following a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population of the Guantánamo facility while also safeguarding the security of the United States and its allies,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.