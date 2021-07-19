Busy week ahead with infrastructure deadline

Both chambers of Congress are working in-person this week for the first time since late June, with senators facing a Wednesday deadline for an infrastructure deal and the House considering an array of measures, including addressing special immigrant visas for Afghan allies.

Monday time stamps

The Senate convenes at 3 p.m. and will vote at 5:30 p.m. on confirmation of Tiffany Cunningham to be a U.S. circuit judge for the Federal Circuit.

The House convenes at 2 p.m. to consider 14 bills under suspension of the rules, an expedited procedure that limits debate and requires a two-thirds majority for passage.

At the White House, President Joe Biden makes remarks on the economy and then hosts Jordan’s King Abdullah early this afternoon.

Senate to-do list

This week the Senate is juggling a likely vote on a Crime Victims Fund bill, procedural moves on the bipartisan infrastructure package and an off-the-floor deadline on budget reconciliation.