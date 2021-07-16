Stevens, Craig, Wild lead vulnerable Democrats on HUD earmarks

Earmarks attached to the housing spending bill would send $76.4 million to vulnerable Democratic districts, with the biggest sums secured by Reps. Haley Stevens of Michigan, Angie Craig of Minnesota and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

Of the 32 blue districts identified as part of the Frontline program by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, 27 would receive Housing and Urban Development Department funds set aside in the fiscal 2022 Transportation-HUD draft spending bill scheduled for markup Friday by the House Appropriations Committee.

Republican districts identified as competitive in 2022 would get less than half the amount, $30.3 million, that would go to vulnerable Democratic districts.

Democrats revived the earmarks process this year after a decadelong hiatus. The 67 community projects that would be funded in vulnerable districts are just a handful of the 975 earmarks attached to the bill. The draft would set aside $923.5 million for HUD-related economic development projects, in addition to the $427.5 million devoted to highway projects and almost $80 million in airport grants.

The House Transportation-HUD Appropriations Subcommittee set a $5 million limit for allocations to individual projects included in the draft, though for housing-related initiatives funding tended to be much lower than that cap.