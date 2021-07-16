Photos of the week ending July 16, 2021

It was another busy week in Washington as the Capitol fence came down, infrastructure talks continued, Democratic members of the Texas Legislature visited and Biden dropped by for lunch.

Here’s a look at the week in photos through the lenses of CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

Workers remove security fencing surrounding the Capitol on Saturday. The fencing went up following the Jan. 6 riot. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, left, and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., talk during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., talks with reporters in the Ohio Clock Corridor as he leaves the Senate Democrats' lunch Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, center, meets with Democratic members of the Texas Legislature in the Capitol on Tuesday. The delegation flew to Washington on Monday in an attempt to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass new state voting restrictions. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Lark, 3, the daughter of Texas State Representative Erin Zwiener pages through a "Giant Coloring & Activity" book while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks with Democratic members of the Texas Legislature in the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer holds a news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday to introduce a bill that would legalize marijuana. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden arrives in the Capitol for lunch Wednesday with Senate Democrats to discuss the $3.5 trillion budget proposal. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden walks with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer at the Capitol on Wednesday as he arrives to discuss the latest progress on his infrastructure agenda. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives in the Capitol on Thursday for a vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty, left, is arrested by Capitol Police as voting rights activists protest Thursday in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Note from the photo editor: Today is photojournalist Caroline Brehman's last day at CQ Roll Call, and thus her final appearance in our Photos of the Week gallery.

In the span of two years, Caroline covered what seems like a lifetime of news including two impeachments, an insurrection, a Supreme Court confirmation, two presidents, two election cycles, the pandemic and racial justice protests for George Floyd.

We can’t thank Caroline enough for her incredible photos documenting these historic days in Washington. We wish Caroline the best as she heads to Los Angeles to work for the European Pressphoto Agency.