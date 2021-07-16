Office of Congressional Ethics board shuffles leaders

Former Rep. Mike Barnes, a Maryland Democrat, has been elevated to chairman of the board for the Office of Congressional Ethics, replacing former Rep. David Skaggs, whose resignation was made public on Friday.

Skaggs, a Colorado Democrat, had been on the board of the Office of Congressional Ethics since its inception in 2008.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as chair, and during Republican majorities, co-chair, of the board of the Office of Congressional Ethics since your appointment in 2008,” Skaggs wrote in his resignation letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., which was read on the House floor Friday.

The OCE’s board is comprised of six voting members and two alternates. The speaker and the House minority leader each get to select three members and an alternate. Both the speaker and the minority leader must sign off on each other’s picks, including the chair and the co-chair.

Board members are private citizens, cannot work as lobbyists and must agree not to run for federal office.