Jerry Lewis, old-school appropriator who tried to shield powerful panel, dies

With his perfectly coiffed silver hair and toothy grin, former Rep. Jerry Lewis, R-Calif., looked like a stunt double for actor Peter Graves, star of the hit TV series “Mission: Impossible.” It’s not too much of a stretch to say Lewis, who died Thursday at age 86, had a similarly Herculean task when he took over the House Appropriations Committee chairmanship in 2005.

The powerful panel’s reputation had taken hit after hit with young conservatives rapidly gaining influence within the GOP, accusing the committee and its powerful staff of being more interested in spending taxpayer dollars and cutting deals with Democrats than in upholding party principles.

President George W. Bush had just been reelected with GOP majorities in both chambers, and the committee’s congenial chairman, Rep C.W. “Bill” Young of Florida, was term-limited. Enter Lewis, who didn’t have the seniority that Ohio Republican Ralph Regula had, but won over the leadership and rank and file with fundraising prowess, a straighter party-line voting record and a pledge to rein in what had been viewed as appropriators’ excesses.

House Appropriations Chairman C.W. "Bill" Young, R-Fla., and Reps. Ralph Regula, R-Ohio, Jerry Lewis, R-Calif., and Joe Knollenberg, R-Mich., before the markup of the Comprehensive Budget Process Act of 1999. (Scott J. Ferrell/CQ Roll Call file photo)

But Lewis, first elected in 1978, couldn’t hide the fact he was from the old school. One picture that hung in his office was of former Rep. Charles Wilson, a Texas Democrat featured in the book “Charlie Wilson’s War,” later a movie starring Tom Hanks. Although from the opposing party, Lewis was always proud to serve with Wilson, credited with starting the off-the-books program funneling aid through the Defense spending bill’s “black” or classified budget to the mujahedeen fighters battling the Soviets in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

Restructuring the committee

On Appropriations, the first gavel that Lewis got when the GOP took back the House in 1995 after decades in the wilderness was for the old VA-HUD subcommittee, a hodgepodge of agencies and programs that expanded during the Great Society and the Nixon years, ranging from the aforementioned Cabinet departments to the EPA and NASA. It was chock full of earmarks, or line items for specific home-district programs or projects, and Lewis took full advantage.