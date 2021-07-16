House Republicans to offer new National Guard supplemental bill

Two senior House Republican appropriators plan to file legislation Friday that would pay back the National Guard the nearly half-billion dollars it cost to help defend the Capitol earlier this year, a senior aide said.

The bill’s authors are Steve Womack of Arkansas, who is a retired National Guard colonel, and Ken Calvert of California — both top members of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee. Their measure would simply appropriate $521 million to the Guard, the staffer said.

Funding legislation to compensate the Guard has stalled amid partisan disputes over how to package the funds. But come August, Guard leaders have said, units will start to run out of funds and will have to make cuts to training, maintenance and more.

“It is unconscionable that their accounts would be hit in such a way that these cuts would have to take place,” Womack said July 13 during the Appropriations Committee’s markup of its draft fiscal 2022 Pentagon spending measure. “This is a bill that Congress needs to foot and foot now.”

Calvert, addressing the committee, concurred.