Crime victims bill logjam ends; may go to Biden’s desk next week

A Justice Department program that uses fines and penalties from criminal settlements to fund services for crime victims is on the verge of getting a long-sought cash infusion.

On the same day groups like the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence urged members to light up senators’ phone lines, email addresses and Twitter feeds with calls for action, Democratic and Republican leaders in that chamber reached agreement late Wednesday to take up House-passed legislation to give the Crime Victims Fund a financial boost. Sources familiar with the matter expect that vote to occur next week.

The measure would direct revenue from out-of-court settlements like deferred prosecution agreements, which have become increasingly prevalent in recent years, into the fund so it no longer has to rely solely on criminal cases.

That money has been dwindling in recent years, to the point where Attorney General Merrick B. Garland told Senate appropriators at a hearing last month there might only be $400 million left in the victims fund at the end of fiscal 2022 if services are adequately funded but additional revenue doesn’t materialize. That’s compared with $13 billion in the fund five years ago.

Advocates say the House-passed bill is sorely needed to prevent deep cuts to programs aiding victims of domestic violence and other crimes, and it's likely got enough support to pass the Senate.