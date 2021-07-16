Congress must pass Daniel’s Law to protect federal judges

On July 19, 2020, a man posing as a delivery driver rang the doorbell to New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas’ home. Judge Salas’ son and only child, Daniel Anderl, answered. The family had just finished celebrating Daniel’s 20th birthday. After opening the door, Daniel was immediately shot and killed, and the judge’s husband was shot multiple times and seriously wounded.

The shooter went to the home of Judge Salas with the intent to do harm because he disagreed with her handling of a lawsuit he had filed. The man later committed suicide, and a subsequent investigation revealed that he had been gathering information on other potential judicial targets, including a folder on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and the address and photograph of New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore.

An independent judiciary is a foundational principle of our American government, and judges cannot fulfill their constitutional role while they, and those close to them, are targeted for judicial work. Personal threats against federal judges have surged by over 400 percent since 2015, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, the agency charged with protecting members of the judiciary and the federal courthouses. This past January marked the 10th anniversary of the death of John Roll, the chief federal judge for Arizona, who was slain, along with five others, at a public event in Tucson by a gunman who also shot then-Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Our judges’ personal information must be protected. Judge Salas’ attacker was able to find her home address, her phone number and other personal information through legal, public sources.

Last year, we led a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general — through the National Association of Attorneys General — in support of the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, also known as Daniel’s Law, in honor of Judge Salas’ late son. The federal legislation was intended to protect the personal information of federal judges and their immediate families in response to growing threats. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed similar legislation into state law in November 2020.