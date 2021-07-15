One of the must-see stops for Jana Maghribi and her parents on their first pandemic plane trip outside the Atlanta area was the Library of Congress, and she made sure they got in.

“It was pretty hard to get [tickets],” said Maghribi, 25, explaining that once she discovered the library was allowing limited attendance while they would be in Washington, she spent a lot of time on the website hitting refresh.

“I was so happy to get in,” she said of the soft opening last week.

Maghribi, who snapped photos of the richly furnished interior of the library’s Thomas Jefferson Building, was one of the first members of the public to lay eyes on the building’s reading room, Gutenberg Bible exhibit and gift shop sit wasince the pandemic began.

Their admittance signifies a new stage in the reopening of the Capitol complex. The Library of Congress is the first part of the complex to welcome back tourists indoors, inviting members of the public to get tickets and see exhibits in the Jefferson Building three days each week, starting this Thursday.