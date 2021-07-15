Schumer: Bipartisan infrastructure goes to floor next week

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Thursday he will file cloture on the legislative vehicle for the bipartisan infrastructure bill Monday and hold the initial vote on motion to proceed Wednesday.

Schumer, D-N.Y., made his announcement even as the bipartisan group of 22 senators is scrambling to iron out final disagreements on the plan. A source familiar with the negotiations expressed doubt that the group would have legislation fully drafted by Monday.

Still, the group is beginning to write the bill, pulling from existing legislation advanced through committee work, including bills approved by the Environment and Public Works Committee and the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee as part of each panel’s area of jurisdiction over surface transportation.

A third committee, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, has jurisdiction over transit but has yet to take up its portion of the bill.

An unnumbered energy infrastructure bill advanced by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday could also provide elements of the bipartisan measure, said Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., chairman of that panel.