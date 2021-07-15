Reconciliation bill may limit GOP support for infrastructure

The $3.5 trillion reconciliation agreement reached late Tuesday by Senate Democrats and the White House has renewed the debate over whether passing it alongside the bipartisan infrastructure plan agreed to last month could tank the bipartisan plan.

Key Senate Republicans said Wednesday the reconciliation agreement, which would push through some of President Joe Biden’s domestic priorities over GOP objections, could imperil Republican support for the bipartisan infrastructure plan, which includes $579 billion in new spending.

“It muddies the picture,” said Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D.

“I think it's a distraction from the infrastructure bill, which was building, you know, good bipartisan support,” Thune said, adding that the two bills “are going to have to ride together,” which “certainly complicates any effort to secure Republican votes for the infrastructure bill itself.”

The 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans who comprise a group trying to forge an agreement met in small groups throughout Wednesday, hoping to iron out by Thursday the remaining differences over how to pay for the bill so that they can draft text for the legislation over the weekend.