Menendez drug pricing concerns highlight budget obstacles for Democrats

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez isn't ready to commit to voting for a budget blueprint that will count on hundreds of billions of dollars extracted from the prescription drug industry to help offset $3.5 trillion in new spending over a decade.

“I’m not ready to make any decisions on the budget resolution,” Menendez said Thursday in a brief interview. He reiterated his concerns that Democrats’ plans to have Medicare negotiate drug prices will be a tax on pharmaceutical companies and that savings won’t be passed onto consumers.

"The only industry that gets directly, I'll call taxed, mostly is the pharmaceutical industry. You have to show me that you're reducing the cost of prescription drugs to the consumers,” he said. “Because you keep taking money out of the industry and we never use it in a way that helps the consumer.”

Top Democrats say drug price savings will be used to expand Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing benefits, among other new spending proposals.

Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has said more than $600 billion could be wrung out of various proposals to cut drug costs, mainly through government negotiation to cap prices at a level commensurate with those of other wealthy countries.