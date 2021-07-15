ICE nominee says he won’t end local cooperation deals

Ed Gonzalez, the Texas sheriff tapped to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Thursday that he supports preserving cooperation between federal immigration authorities and local law enforcement and would not end a controversial program facilitating that collaboration.

Testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Gonzalez said, if confirmed, it “would not be my intent” to end the 287(g) program, which can allow local police officers to make immigration arrests and gives ICE access to jails.

Gonzalez acknowledged that, as sheriff, he terminated the 287(g) contract for Texas’ Harris County, which includes Houston, but he told lawmakers this was a “local decision.”

He also repeatedly emphasized the importance of collaboration between local jurisdictions and ICE: “I believe in working in coordination. I don’t think one agency can work alone,” he said.

House Democrats have pushed to defund the federal program, warning it can have a chilling effect on immigrant communities’ willingness to assist law enforcement or call the police for help.