House to take up seven-bill fiscal 2022 spending package

House floor action on appropriations will begin the last week before the scheduled August recess with a $617 billion package combining seven fiscal 2022 spending bills, bringing debates about federal funding for abortion, environmental policy and infrastructure to the forefront in that chamber.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter released Thursday that the chamber will take up the Agriculture, Energy-Water, Financial Services, Interior-Environment, Labor-HHS-Education, Military Construction-VA and Transportation-HUD measures in one bundle the week of July 26. That’s about 40 percent of the proposed operating budgets for federal agencies next year.

Hoyer added that lawmakers that week could take up the remaining four bills —Commerce-Justice-Science, Defense, Homeland Security and Legislative Branch — though that could be a stretch given the narrow Democratic majority, lack of Republican support for the bills and limited floor time.

The House Appropriations Committee has spent the past several weeks marking up the dozen spending bills on largely party-line votes. The panel is down to the last two, considering the Energy-Water and Transportation-HUD bills in full committee on Friday.

Republican appropriators have repeatedly voiced opposition to Democrats writing their bills to a $1.5 trillion discretionary spending level that largely mirrors President Joe Biden’s budget request. They argue his proposed increase of 16.5 percent for domestic and foreign aid programs is too large and a 1.6 percent increase to defense discretionary spending is too small to gain the bipartisan support needed for the bills to become law.