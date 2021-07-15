GOP ramps up attacks on teaching critical race theory to military

Congressional Republicans are attempting to tie the Biden administration to the argument, made by many progressives in the Democratic Party, that the United States is “systemically racist,” and the GOP is focusing its attention on the Pentagon.

First, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida confronted Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III at a June 23 House Armed Services Committee hearing, charging that the military is pushing “critical race theory” and that it was undermining cohesiveness in the services.

Then, on Monday, GOP Sen. James Lankford sent a request to the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee asking the panel to prohibit funding for instruction in critical race theory for servicemembers in its fiscal 2022 defense spending bill. He argued that servicemembers “should not have to be subjected to discriminatory intersectional exercises that try to politicize our military.”

The House Appropriations Committee approved a draft spending bill the next day without including the prohibition, and it’s unclear how much money, if any, the military spends on critical race theory training. The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

Defining the debate

The concept of critical race theory, which emerged in academic circles decades ago, holds that inequities in society, in areas such as education, the workplace and wealth, stem from America’s history of racism. That history, the theory goes, continues to lead to disparate outcomes and must be countered with “anti-racist” programs aimed at helping minorities.