Gillibrand confident her military justice bill will pass this year

President Joe Biden recently told Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand that he would sign her bill revising how the military decides to prosecute most major crimes, the New York Democrat told reporters Thursday.

Biden said he would "love to sign that into law," Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand's measure, which has 66 Senate co-sponsors, would remove from senior military commanders the authority to decide whether to prosecute most felonies and instead would create an office in each armed service, staffed with professional prosecutors, to make those decisions.

California Democrat Jackie Speier has a comparable measure in the House. Gillibrand and Speier chair the Armed Services panels that oversee military personnel matters. Both bills have GOP co-sponsors.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and the other service chiefs have backed making the change Gillibrand and Speier proposed — but, crucially, they would limit the covered offenses to ones that are sexual in nature or closely related, such as domestic abuse.