Woke up this morning to infrastructure sales pitch in Jersey

EDISON, N.J. — As President Joe Biden huddled Wednesday with Senate Democrats to discuss their emerging budget deal, his Cabinet went outside the Beltway to tout the president’s plans.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm started her morning in Newark, N.J., touring an affordable housing complex that provides Section 8 housing for seniors and has embraced solar panels and modern water boiling technology. She also joined Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., for a business roundtable on clean energy.

For her third stop, she joined House Energy and Commerce Chair Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., to tour Eos Energy Enterprise’s headquarters and battery technology research facility here in the township named for Thomas Edison.

Granholm and Pallone were enthusiastic about the agreement announced Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Budget Committee Democrats.

Pallone’s committee has jurisdiction over energy, broadband and health components of what could be in a reconciliation bill that is produced based on the instructions in a budget resolution; he emphasized that the House will weigh in.