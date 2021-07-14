This designer drew the internet’s worst reviews of national parks

For millions of tourists who visit each year, the Statue of Liberty is a beacon of hope and a reminder of the immigrants who sailed toward Ellis Island and a new life in America.

But at least one online reviewer saw something very different: “A big green statue and that’s it.”

That critique of the iconic national monument is part of a collection of colorful prints — and their corresponding one-star online reviews written in cheerful handmade fonts — by illustrator and graphic designer Amber Share.

Share’s new book, “Subpar Parks,” highlights more than 75 sites overseen by the National Park Service and musings from some of the nonplussed travelers who visited them.

“I thought the review was really funny, because I don’t know what else you expected it to be,” Share said of the Statue of Liberty review in an interview with CQ Roll Call.