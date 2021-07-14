Lawmakers push for Lyme disease research as tick population climbs

Tick-borne disease is on the rise across the nation, and lawmakers are pushing to invest more this year in diagnostics and research to help the hundreds of thousands of Americans diagnosed with Lyme disease each year.

Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne illness in the United States, appearing in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Roughly 476,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of actual infections is likely higher, experts say, as many infected people do not receive a test and Lyme disease tests are often inaccurate.

Although underdiagnosed, Lyme costs the U.S. health care system more than $1.3 billion in direct U.S. medical costs, according to estimates, and tens of billions more in indirect medical costs.

"People know somebody who has Lyme, or they have constituents that have come to talk about it, and they all have the same story: It's very difficult to diagnose and very difficult to treat," Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Congressional Lyme Caucus member, said in describing a recent groundswell of Capitol Hill interest.

The New Jersey Democrat co-sponsored a bill by his home-state Republican colleague Christopher H. Smith this year that aims to boost funding for research and another Smith bill to help children who are disabled as a result of the disease. He also backs New York Democrat Antonio Delgado's bill to raise funds through a postal stamp supporting federal tick-borne disease research. He said lawmakers hope the legislation will ride in an upcoming reconciliation or omnibus package.